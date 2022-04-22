Dr. Dae Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dae Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dae Kim, MD
Dr. Dae Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Okmulgee, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Okmulgee1101 S Belmont Ave Ste 205, Okmulgee, OK 74447 Directions (918) 579-3130
Utica Park Clinic- Urology1145 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3130Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Park Clinic - Urology South8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim was very professional and took the time to explain my conditions and options. He was very kind and considerate to me.
About Dr. Dae Kim, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003000597
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University (Northwestern Memorial Hospital), Chicago, IL
- Northwestern University (Northwestern Memorial Hospital), Chicago, IL
- State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY
- Urology
