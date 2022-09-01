Overview

Dr. Dae Rheem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / WONJU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Rheem works at YONSEI MEDICAL CLINIC GRAND ENDOSCOPY CENTER in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.