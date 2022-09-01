Dr. Dae Rheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dae Rheem, MD
Dr. Dae Rheem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / WONJU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Rheem's Gastroenterology Clinic505 S Virgil Ave Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 381-3630
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
So thankful for Dr. Rheem. After he did endoscopy on my dad, he found out my dad’s artery to his heart is clogged and ureter is blocked. He ordered CT of abdomen and found out my dad had big kidney stone. And now my dad is being treated at ER for the clogged artery which was close to 100% being clogged. He also diagnosed my dad’s stomach as precancerous and prescribed medication that will protect him from getting cancer and changed his cholesterol meds with a better cholesterol medication he was previously taking. He saved my dad from 3 severe health issues. My dad didn’t have obvious symptoms, so without Dr. Rheem’s diagnosis, he would have been in a lot of trouble Thank you so much Dr. Rheem for all your help!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / WONJU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rheem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rheem has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rheem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rheem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.