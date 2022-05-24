Overview

Dr. Daejoon Anh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Anh works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.