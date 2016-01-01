Dr. Daesung Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daesung Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daesung Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center)721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (216) 340-8859
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1750468526
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Cleveland Clinic
