Dr. Daesung Lee, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Wooster, OH
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daesung Lee, MD

Dr. Daesung Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lee works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1
    Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center)
    721 E Milltown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8859

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Daesung Lee, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • Male
    • 1750468526
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daesung Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

