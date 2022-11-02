Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I’ve been going to Dr Gordon for my IBS AND COLONOSCOPYS for years. I can’t say enough about Her and her staff. She has a great Nurse practitioner that is always available to help and take care of you as well. A great team. Always treated with kindness and compassion. The surgi center in the office is wonderful as well as all of the nurses. They are kind , work together , explain everything and it’s a no stress place especially for those procedures. I had the pleasure of working with not only Dr. Gordon, but Lois the anesthesia Doctor and my two nurses Joan and Joanie this time. Wonderful ,kind, thorough and hands on.I’d never go anywhere else and have recommended them to many friends who now go there as well. Thank u All so much.
About Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679569388
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- U Chicago Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.