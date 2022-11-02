Overview

Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.