See All Gastroenterologists in Lake Barrington, IL
Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-4410
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?

    Nov 02, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr Gordon for my IBS AND COLONOSCOPYS for years. I can’t say enough about Her and her staff. She has a great Nurse practitioner that is always available to help and take care of you as well. A great team. Always treated with kindness and compassion. The surgi center in the office is wonderful as well as all of the nurses. They are kind , work together , explain everything and it’s a no stress place especially for those procedures. I had the pleasure of working with not only Dr. Gordon, but Lois the anesthesia Doctor and my two nurses Joan and Joanie this time. Wonderful ,kind, thorough and hands on.I’d never go anywhere else and have recommended them to many friends who now go there as well. Thank u All so much.
    PDK — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordon to family and friends

    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD.

    About Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679569388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Chicago Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dafna Gordon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.