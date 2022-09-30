Overview of Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD

Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Ofer works at Penn Sleep Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.