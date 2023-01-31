Dr. Dafna Trites, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dafna Trites, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dafna Trites, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Trites works at
Locations
FMG - Northridge18460 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 734-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Facey Medical Group18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 404, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Trites. Visits to this office are always convenient. Getting labs done does often take a very long time because there is only one lab tech for the entire medical office.
About Dr. Dafna Trites, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trites has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trites on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trites speaks Spanish.
