Overview

Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is a Dermatologist in Humboldt, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Carranza works at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt in Humboldt, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.