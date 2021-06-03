Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD
Overview
Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is a Dermatologist in Humboldt, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Carranza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt701 Medical Park Dr, Humboldt, TN 38343 Directions (731) 784-4300
-
2
Dermatology And Skin Cancer Consultants2817 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 784-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carranza?
What a wonderful, compassionate & caring dermatologist Dr. Carranza is. The staff is wonderful, as well. We got my mother established with her after we moved to Jackson from Fl mid-2019. I had my first appt. recently. We are very satisfied with her and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist.
About Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356521991
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Med Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- White Memorial Med Center|White Memorial Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carranza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carranza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carranza works at
Dr. Carranza has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carranza speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carranza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.