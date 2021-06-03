See All Dermatologists in Humboldt, TN
Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is a Dermatologist in Humboldt, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Carranza works at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt in Humboldt, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt
    Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt
    701 Medical Park Dr, Humboldt, TN 38343
    (731) 784-4300
    Dermatology And Skin Cancer Consultants
    Dermatology And Skin Cancer Consultants
    2817 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38305
    (731) 784-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 03, 2021
    What a wonderful, compassionate & caring dermatologist Dr. Carranza is. The staff is wonderful, as well. We got my mother established with her after we moved to Jackson from Fl mid-2019. I had my first appt. recently. We are very satisfied with her and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist.
    About Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356521991
    Education & Certifications

    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Med Center
    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    White Memorial Med Center|White Memorial Medical Center
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carranza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carranza has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carranza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

