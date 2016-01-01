Overview of Dr. Dag Pavic, MD

Dr. Dag Pavic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Pavic works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.