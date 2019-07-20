Dr. Dagmar Hoheneck-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoheneck-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagmar Hoheneck-Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Dagmar Hoheneck-Smith, MD
Dr. Dagmar Hoheneck-Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith works at
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith's Office Locations
Redwood Psychalliance509 7th St Ste 100, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 568-1101
- 2 2200 Range Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 568-1101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith was the first Dr. my daughter felt actually listened to her. She did not focus on me "Mom", but rather put 90% of her attention on my daughter, asking HER about herself. She would then get my input, but it was clear that my daughter was her patient, not me. I liked that she explained the pros and cons of various treatment options and let us decide- I did not feel like she was "pushing" a particuliar option.
About Dr. Dagmar Hoheneck-Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoheneck-Smith works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoheneck-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoheneck-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoheneck-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoheneck-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.