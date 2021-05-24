Overview of Dr. Dagmar Rehse, MD

Dr. Dagmar Rehse, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.



Dr. Rehse works at The Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.