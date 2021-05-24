Dr. Dagmar Rehse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagmar Rehse, MD
Dr. Dagmar Rehse, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
The Everett Clinic3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband's pointer finger was partially amputated by a dog about 5 years ago. Dr. Rehse performed his surgery and did a fantastic job. Today, you can barely tell. The scar is basically non-existent and the finger works perfectly! There is some minor nerve damage, so his finger is extra elsesitive to cold today, but that is to be expected. She is an amazing surgeon and I would highly recommend her!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831113224
- University of Colorado At Denver
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Dr. Rehse has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
