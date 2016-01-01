Dr. Dagmar Hernandez Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagmar Hernandez Suarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Dagmar Hernandez Suarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad de Ciencias Medicas de la Habana and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 507W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
About Dr. Dagmar Hernandez Suarez, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1598178535
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus|UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Universidad de Ciencias Medicas de la Habana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
