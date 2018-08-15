Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Broward Pediatrics5640 W Atlantic Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 972-3430
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Love, Love, Love Dr. Rogriguez, and his staff. Always takes his time with my son, and sets my worries at ease! Best doctor in town!
About Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Haitian Creole, Patois and Spanish
- 1629181326
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Haitian Creole, Patois and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.