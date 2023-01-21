Dr. Dagon Percer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Percer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagon Percer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dagon Percer, DPM
Dr. Dagon Percer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Percer's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Inst Of Knoxville116 Concord Rd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 671-2760
Faculty Internal Medicine1928 Alcoa Hwy Bldg B, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 523-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He spent time and listened to what i had to say. I had seen two other doctors before him and they didn't listen or help me. He actually listened and was able to diagnosis and treat my problem. For the first time in months I dont have pain
About Dr. Dagon Percer, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1265467922
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Percer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Percer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Percer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Percer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Percer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Percer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Percer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.