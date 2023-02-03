Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD
Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I believe Dr. Brooks could tell I was nervous. He has a great sense of humor. By the end of the appointment I felt like I had known him for years even though that was my first appointment with him. I've had back and neck issues for years. He told me what I need to do and let me know that I wasn't doing enough currently. He set me up with physical therapy, looking for to it and feeling better soon.
About Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346224599
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University of Syracuse - Syracuse, NY|Syracuse University
- Univ Rochester|University Rochester
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
