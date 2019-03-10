Overview

Dr. Dahlia Awais, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Awais works at MNGI Digestive Health - Eagan Endoscopy Center & Clinic in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.