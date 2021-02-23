Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD
Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Hall, our kids (5 and 3) have been going to her since they were born. Because of insurance, we weren't covered for visits with her for about 4 months. As soon as we were able, we switched coverage so that Dr. Hall could be their doctor again.
About Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538158928
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.