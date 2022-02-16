See All Neurologists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD

Neurology
3.9 (250)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD

Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Irby works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    435 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo

    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (49)
    Feb 16, 2022
    I read the reviews before my initial visit with doctor Irby and I was a little hesitant but after having multiple appointments with her I think she's a really good doctor. The initial intake, she is to the point, she doesn't want unnecessary detail or fluff, she's getting down to the root of the problem and why you're there. She ordered the appropriate tests and even after they were negative she ordered more. During the follow up visits she was very personable and I could tell she cared about my health. I just wonder if she was a man if the reviews would have been the same. Her receptionists however are very frustrating to deal with.
    Rob — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD

    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649228248
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Lankenau Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

