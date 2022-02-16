Overview of Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD

Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Irby works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.