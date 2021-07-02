Overview of Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD

Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.