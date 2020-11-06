Dr. Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlia Raymond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dahlia Raymond, MD
Dr. Dahlia Raymond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Raymond works at
Dr. Raymond's Office Locations
Caremore Care Center2412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (844) 400-1975
Melrose Dialysis459 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (855) 681-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raymond was both thorough and kind -- taking the time to fully understand my daughter's symptoms and concerns and to explain thinks to me. She has a great bedside manner and calm demeanor. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dahlia Raymond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1962880484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raymond works at
