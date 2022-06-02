Overview of Dr. Dahlia Riad, MD

Dr. Dahlia Riad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Riad works at Compass Medical Group Abington in Abington, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.