Dr. Dai Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dai Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dai Luu, MD
Dr. Dai Luu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luu?
Dr. Luu takes time to explain any labs, scans, or other tests that he has prescribed. He asks questions to better understand my physical and emotional status and listens to my concerns. He displays an understanding of my pain or otherwise ailments in a compassionate way. I truly appreciate his care.
About Dr. Dai Luu, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1639498314
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luu speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.