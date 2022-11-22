Overview of Dr. Dai Luu, MD

Dr. Dai Luu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Luu works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.