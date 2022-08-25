Dr. Daine Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daine Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daine Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood401 W Hampden Pl Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 963-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett made sure that I had control over the direction of my care from start to finish. I felt respected and empowered while working through some uncomfortable (and at times, embarrassing) healthcare. Definitely one of the best doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Daine Bennett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Colorado Denver - Anschutz Medical Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
