Dr. Dainis Irbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dainis Irbe, MD
Dr. Dainis Irbe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Dr. Irbe works at
Dr. Irbe's Office Locations
Eugene Sleep Disorders Center330 S Garden Way Ste 390, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Irbe and his staff are the best! They are very patient and caring.
About Dr. Dainis Irbe, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1013979665
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irbe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irbe speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Irbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irbe.
