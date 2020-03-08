Overview

Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester.



Dr. Bassen works at Thrive Behavioral Health, Warwick RI in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.