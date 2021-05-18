Dr. Daisy Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Batista, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 315-8976
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My procedure that Dr. Batista preformed went very well and our office visits before and after the procedure were very informative and helpful.
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- Female
- MAYO CLINIC
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM)
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Dr. Batista has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batista has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batista speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batista.
