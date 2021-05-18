Overview

Dr. Daisy Batista, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Batista works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.