Dr. Daisy Bautista, MD
Overview of Dr. Daisy Bautista, MD
Dr. Daisy Bautista, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Bautista works at
Dr. Bautista's Office Locations
Holy Mary Medical Clinic1930 Wilshire Blvd Ste 803, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-3968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daisy Bautista, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1306856992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
