Overview

Dr. Daisy Nieto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Nieto works at El Paso Cardiology Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.