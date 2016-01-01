Dr. Daisy Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Nieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daisy Nieto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Locations
El Paso Cardiology Associates P.A.4301 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-6767
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daisy Nieto, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1881826121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieto has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieto speaks Russian.
Dr. Nieto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto.
