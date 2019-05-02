Dr. Daisy Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daisy Reyes, MD
Dr. Daisy Reyes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
Renal Hypertension Center14134 NEPHRON LN, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 863-5418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Renal Hypertension Center Llp2967 Landover Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 684-5323
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
I agree with the above review...Dr. Daisy is wonderful but the staff is not!
About Dr. Daisy Reyes, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1518982750
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.