Dr. Tint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daisy Tint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daisy Tint, MD
Dr. Daisy Tint, MD is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Practice (Nurse Practitioner), has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Tint works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tint's Office Locations
-
1
Practice4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 551-1090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tint?
She is easy to talk to & always give enough time for me to discuss my concerns.
About Dr. Daisy Tint, MD
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1649251158
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Institute Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tint accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tint works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Tint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.