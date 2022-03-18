Overview of Dr. Daiying Lu, MD

Dr. Daiying Lu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.