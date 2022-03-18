Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daiying Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daiying Lu, MD
Dr. Daiying Lu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 627-1102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appendix ruptured 01/21. It was so infected they were not able to remove it. Life happened and I did not have the surgery. My new PCP thought it best to have a consult to make sure all is OK. I can be pretty cynical when it comes to certain situations. In my experience there's been people and animals having procedures that are not truly needed.. But makes people a lot of money. Dr. Lu was the complete opposite. He listened to my explanation, concerns, explained the procedure. He said there was no need for a CT scan. And In his opinion, my appendix is just fine where it is! Thank you for your honesty!
About Dr. Daiying Lu, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912170614
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.