Offers telehealth
Dr. Daizy Engineer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahneman University Hospital and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
MCMG - Rancho Santa Margarita29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Engineer is an amazing doctor. She listens, is knowledgeable, patient, and makes my children feel safe and heard. She places an importance on education and teaches my children so well.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Children's Hospital of Orange County
- Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahneman University Hospital
- Pediatrics
Dr. Engineer speaks Gujarati.
