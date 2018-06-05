See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Dakota Boston, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dakota Boston, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LSU Health Science Center and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Boston works at Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists - Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists - Pierremont
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 480, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-2810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Dyslipidemia

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Office of Group Benefits
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2018
    For years I have been an attending hospitalist (faculty) supervising med students, interns, and residents who are admitted at the Shreveport VA Hospital. I had the opportunity to critically assess Dr Boston as his attending faculty with him admitting, directing medical care, and discharge plans for dozens of patients. He is one of the most gifted and compassionate doctors I have met. Since my own physician retired I have been awaiting his residency completion to make a personal appointment.
    John Brady in Bossier City, LA — Jun 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Dakota Boston, MD
    About Dr. Dakota Boston, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962899971
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LSU Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
