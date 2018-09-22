Overview of Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD

Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Victoria Heart Vascular Ctr in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.