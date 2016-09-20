Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakshesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dakshesh Patel, MD
Dr. Dakshesh Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology100 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 341-0200
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology9 Hospital Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, kind and considerate. Concerned for the patient's welfare and maintains a professional demeanor.
About Dr. Dakshesh Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati
- 1720202278
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Cerebrovascular Disease and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
