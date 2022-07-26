Overview of Dr. Dakshina Walgampaya, MD

Dr. Dakshina Walgampaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Walgampaya works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.