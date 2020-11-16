Overview of Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM

Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Anderson works at Sebring Podiatry Center in Sebring, FL with other offices in Lake Placid, FL and Wauchula, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.