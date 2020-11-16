See All Podiatrists in Sebring, FL
Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Sebring, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM

Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.

Dr. Anderson works at Sebring Podiatry Center in Sebring, FL with other offices in Lake Placid, FL and Wauchula, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sebring Podiatry Center Inc.
    6801 US Highway 27 N Ste D3, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-8600
  2. 2
    6 S Main Ave, Lake Placid, FL 33852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-8600
  3. 3
    21st Century Oncology LLC
    115 W Bay St, Wauchula, FL 33873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780654376
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

