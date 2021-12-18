Overview

Dr. Dale Bradley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|University of Texas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Bradley works at The Bradley Clinic at Tyler in Tyler, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.