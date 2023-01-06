Dr. Dale Brink, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Brink, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dale Brink, DPM
Dr. Dale Brink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Holland, IL.
Dr. Brink's Office Locations
Performance Foot and Ankle Center LLC401 E 162nd St Ste 101, South Holland, IL 60473 Directions (708) 873-9440
Ok Kyong Chaekal MD Ltd16532 Oak Park Ave Ste 102, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 873-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brink has gone above and beyond providing me with excellent treatment. His manner is professional yet compassionate. Always listening to my concerns and questions. His diagnosis and plan of treatment got me back on my feet, and after healing I am pain free.
About Dr. Dale Brink, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1093722365
Dr. Brink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brink has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.
