Overview

Dr. Dale Burleson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas a & M Univ. College Of Medicine|Texas a & M Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Burleson works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.