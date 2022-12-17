See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Dale Burleson, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dale Burleson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas a & M Univ. College Of Medicine|Texas a &amp; M Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Burleson works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White - Plano
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 485, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-3455
  2. 2
    Frisco Office
    1518 Legacy Dr Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-3455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Burleson performed my emergency right hemicolectomy. He is a talented colon and rectal surgeon. I strongly recommend him to anyone.
    Judy Ci — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Dale Burleson, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1366473092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Univeristy of Kansas - Wichita
    Medical Education
    • Texas a &amp; M Univ. College Of Medicine|Texas a &amp;amp; M Univ. College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Burleson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burleson has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burleson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Burleson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burleson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

