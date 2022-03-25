Dr. Dale Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Daly, MD
Dr. Dale Daly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Okatie, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly's Office Locations
1
Heart Care Bluffton8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 567-1109
2
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-7744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daly quite literally saved my life. I was transported to the ER while having a heart attack mind you, and already had 3-4 ekgs ran (which were normal). Dr Daly thankfully stepped onto the scene like the super hero that he is I swear. He knew immediately that there is a percentage of people that can register normal ekgs while having a heart attack. He had them rush me to the Cath lab and removed 100% blockage from my (LAD) and put in a stent. Saving my life and because of his experience and knowledge I am alive today. Thank-you a million times over. And I stopped smoking cause of him too. Life is good.
About Dr. Dale Daly, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital Program
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods.