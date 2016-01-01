Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Stefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD
Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Di Stefano works at
Dr. Di Stefano's Office Locations
-
1
Uc Irvine Health - Newport Doctors Medical Group- Facility401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 201, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-9996
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Di Stefano?
About Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1902822968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Stefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Stefano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Stefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Stefano works at
Dr. Di Stefano has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Ataxia and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Stefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Di Stefano speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Stefano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Stefano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Stefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Stefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.