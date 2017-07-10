Overview of Dr. Dale Funk, MD

Dr. Dale Funk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Funk works at Abilene Sports Medcn/Orthopdc in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.