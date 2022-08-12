Dr. Dale Guillory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Guillory, MD
Dr. Dale Guillory, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Cookeville Plastic Surgery Ctr39 E 1st St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 520-7520
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. GUILLORY IS AN EXCELLENT PHYSICIAN AND UNDERSTANDS THE MUSCLES IN THE FACE, HE IS A PROFESSIONAL AND SOMEONE YOU CAN TRUST TO GET IT RIGHT!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Guillory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillory has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.