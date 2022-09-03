Dr. Dale Helman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Helman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Helman, MD
Dr. Dale Helman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Helman's Office Locations
Central California Neurology Medical Corp.256 San Jose St Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-5149
Central California Neurology Medical Corp.337 El Dorado St Ste B1, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 655-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Both extremely knowledgeable, as well as caring concern. I could not ask for a better Neurologist. Also, he is more than willing to pursue further information when needed. A rare gem in today's medical arena.
About Dr. Dale Helman, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Helman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Helman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helman.
