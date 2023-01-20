Dr. Dale Holly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Holly, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Holly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with St Louis U Hlth Sci Ctr
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 351-9512
Camp Creek3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 240, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (678) 593-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest visit
About Dr. Dale Holly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053393579
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Emory University
- University Of Arkansas In Fayetteville
Dr. Holly has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
