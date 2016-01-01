Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD
Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations
-
1
3625 Menchaca Rd Ste 202, Austin, TX 78704
Directions
(512) 491-8444
Tuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmThursday5:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsieh?
About Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871796607
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.