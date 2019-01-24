Dr. Dale Kiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Kiker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Kiker, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Spanish Hills Interventional Pain Specialists1100 PASEO CAMARILLO, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 626-7942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy, excellent doctor!
About Dr. Dale Kiker, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063490464
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiker speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiker.
