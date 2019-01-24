Overview

Dr. Dale Kiker, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kiker works at Spanish Hills Interventional Pain Specialists in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.