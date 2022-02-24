Dr. Dale Kooistra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooistra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Kooistra, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Kooistra, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Kooistra works at
Locations
Dale A Kooistra MD Phd15525 Pomerado Rd Ste D2, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 675-8001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Reviews
beyond awesome!
About Dr. Dale Kooistra, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kooistra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kooistra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kooistra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kooistra works at
Dr. Kooistra has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kooistra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kooistra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kooistra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kooistra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kooistra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.