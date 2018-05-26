Dr. Dale Lange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Lange, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Lange, MD
Dr. Dale Lange, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Lange works at
Dr. Lange's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8917Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 525 E 71st St Ofc 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1050
- 3 1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (646) 797-8917
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mother, and my daughter and myself have all been treated by Dr. Lange for Charcot-Marie Tooth for several years. I have always found him to be patient, kind and willing to take his time to answer all our questions. He is willing to think outside the box when suggesting treatment and has referred us to excellent doctors when we required surgery. His staff is also extremely professional and courteous.
About Dr. Dale Lange, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lange has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.